Owen Murphy Sent Back to Triple-A, a Safe Drop in All Leagues?
Owen Murphy to Triple-A Gwinnett after he made his major-league debut in Monday's extra-inning loss to the division-rival New York Mets. The Braves' No. 6 prospect, per MLB Pipeline, allowed two runs (one earned) on one hit in the 10th inning to take the loss while also walking a hitter and striking out one. Atlanta showed plenty of confidence in the 22-year-old in his first big-league appearance in a high-leverage spot, but he didn't rise to the occasion. Murphy's long-term role is clearly as a starter, but if he resurfaces in the majors again at some point in the second half, he might return to a bullpen role. In his first full season since recovering from Tommy John surgery, Murphy has gone 5-7 with a 4.44 ERA and 1.26 WHIP with 92 strikeouts and 38 walks in 16 starts with Double-A Columbus and Gwinnett. The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder is still an intriguing hold in dynasty/keeper leagues, but fantasy managers in single-year formats can continue to ignore Murphy for now. Murphy is rostered in just 1% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: Atlanta Braves
Source: Atlanta Braves