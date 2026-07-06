Jaxon Smith-Njigba Remains an Elite Wide Receiver Option Entering 2026
Jaxon Smith-Njigba was arguably the best pass-catcher in football in 2025, recording 119 catches for 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns on 163 targets across 17 games. The 24-year-old was remarkably efficient, averaging 3.61 yards per route run while seeing 35.8% of the Seahawks' total targets. Entering 2026, Smith-Njigba once again profiles as the clear number one option in a Seattle passing game that lacks another obvious high-volume target-earner. The Seahawks threw the ball at the third-lowest rate in the NFL in 2025 but may be forced to turn to the air more often this season after losing running back Kenneth Walker III to the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency. With Smith-Njigba entering the prime of his career, he has a legitimate case to be the number one overall pick in redraft leagues ahead of 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller