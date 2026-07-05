Has Jaylen Waddle's Redraft Stock Outpaced His True Value?
Jaylen Waddle is entering his first year with the Denver Broncos in 2026. Denver sent significant draft capital to Miami to acquire Waddle, who now projects as the team's WR1. The move from Miami to Denver should provide Waddle with a significantly improved offensive environment. However, the Broncos have several wide receivers who are capable of earning targets, including Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin, and Pat Bryant. Waddle spent most of 2025 as the clear WR1 in Miami, but he still finished the year as the WR29 in per-game PPR scoring. As the 23rd wide receiver off the board by average draft position in redraft leagues, Waddle may currently be slightly overvalued.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller