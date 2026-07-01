Brent Rooker to Have Season-Ending Knee Surgery
Brent Rooker (knee) is scheduled to have season-ending surgery to address cartilage in his left knee, according to Martin Gallegos of MLB.com. Rooker was having his knee checked by doctors at Stanford University on Tuesday, and apparently they didn't like what they saw after the A's initially put the right-handed slugger on the injured list in early June with what they called a bone bruise in his knee. The 31-year-old will now miss the rest of the 2026 campaign due to a torn cartilage in his knee. It's a crushing blow for Rooker's fantasy managers after he got off to a rough start to the season with a .200/.281/.389 slash line with a .670 OPS, 10 homers, 29 RBI, 20 runs scored, and two stolen bases in his 180 at-bats. In single-year fantasy leagues, managers can now cut ties with Rooker and send him to the waiver wire in search of a replacement. Going forward, the left-handed-hitting Jonah Heim should continue to serve as the A's primary designated hitter against right-handed pitchers.
Source: MLB.com - Martin Gallegos
Source: MLB.com - Martin Gallegos