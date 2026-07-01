Matt McLain Making First Career Start in Center Field
Matt McLain is making his first career start in center field and will bat eighth in Wednesday's contest on the road against the division-rival Milwaukee Brewers and left-hander Shane Drohan, per MLB.com. The Reds need a right-handed-hitting center fielder, with both Blake Dunn (elbow) and Dane Myers (shoulder) currently on the injured list. The 26-year-old former 17th overall pick in the 2021 MLB draft out of UCLA has lost out on playing time at second base to rookie Edwin Arroyo while coming into Wednesday's game with a .198 average (51-for-257) with eight home runs, 25 RBI, 11 stolen bases, 31 runs scored, and a 25.9% strikeout rate. McLain's strikeout rate is actually a career low, and he also has a career-best 11.8% walk rate, so positive regression should be coming his way in the second half. However, an everyday role in Cincy's lineup the rest of the way isn't guaranteed, which is why he's rostered in only 33% of Yahoo leagues now. He's been ice-cold at the plate in his last 11 games, going 3-for-27 (.111) with a double, two runs scored, a steal, four walks, and 14 strikeouts.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com