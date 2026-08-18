Jonah Tong Potentially Turning Corner, Still a Risky Stash Option
Jonah Tong has strung together a pair of back-to-back solid outings for Triple-A Syracuse, yielding a total of two earned runs on seven hits and six walks while striking out 12 batters in 8 2/3 innings pitched. The Mets' top pitching prospect has had an underwhelming season overall, pitching to a 5.15 ERA (6.10 FIP), 1.47 WHIP, and a 14.2 percent K-BB% in 21 starts (94 1/3 IP). The right-hander made three appearances for the Mets earlier this year out of the bullpen, but was mostly ineffective with a 3.60 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, and a 7:7 BB:K in 10 IP. If these last two starts are the beginning of a trend in the right direction, then the 6-foot-1 hurler could find himself back in Queens before the year is out. There is plenty of strikeout potential, but until he shows better control and effectiveness in upcoming starts, the 23-year-old is merely a speculative stash option in deeper leagues in hopes he can help out as the fantasy playoffs approach.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com