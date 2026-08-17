Kyle Monangai to Miss Multiple Weeks With Hyperextended Knee
Kyle Monangai (knee) suffered a hyperextended knee during training camp practice on Sunday and is expected to miss multiple weeks, a source told Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. However, the MRI outcome is considered positive, and the 24-year-old's knee is structurally sound. Monangai will most likely miss the team's final two preseason games as he tries to rehab and get ready to play in the Week 1 regular-season opener on Sunday, Sept. 13, against the Carolina Panthers. With Monangai sidelined for the next couple of weeks, Roschon Johnson, Salvon Ahmed, and Brittain Brown will get more opportunities to play behind starter D'Andre Swift in Chicago's backfield. After being selected in the seventh round from Rutgers in 2025, Monangai had 169 rushing attempts for 783 yards and five touchdowns in 17 games in his first NFL season, adding 18 receptions for 164 yards as a pass-catcher. He is still the handcuff option to Swift, but his lack of pass-catching upside makes him a better RB3/flex target in standard-scoring fantasy leagues in 2026.
Source: ESPN.com - Jeremy Fowler
Source: ESPN.com - Jeremy Fowler