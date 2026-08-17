Jalen McMillan Considered Day-to-Day
Jalen McMillan (knee) is considered day-to-day, according to Pewter Report. McMillan has been nursing a sore knee for almost two weeks, although it does not appear to be anything serious enough to put his availability in question for the start of the 2026 regular season. The 24-year-old was held out of the team's preseason opener against the New York Jets and will most likely not take part in this Saturday's preseason contest against the Kansas City Chiefs. When fully healthy, McMillan will likely operate as Tampa's WR3 in 2026 behind Emeka Egbuka (toe) and veteran Chris Godwin Jr. The former third-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft from the University of Washington only played in four games last year due to a serious neck injury that he suffered in the preseason. McMillan had 37 receptions on 58 targets for 461 yards and an impressive eight touchdowns in 13 games as a rookie for the Bucs. RotoBaller currently has McMillan ranked as the No. 59 overall fantasy WR.
Source: Pewter Report
Source: Pewter Report