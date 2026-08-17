Michael Penix Jr. Still Only Doing 7-on-7 Drills
Michael Penix Jr. (knee) remains limited to 7-on-7 work as he continues his recovery from a partially torn ACL in his left knee. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Atlanta has 7-on-7 periods scheduled during this week's joint practices against the Indianapolis Colts specifically so Penix can participate, according to Marc Raimondi. The third-year quarterback still has not been cleared for full 11-on-11 team drills. Penix underwent surgery in late November after the injury ended his 2025 season and has been working through individual drills, one-on-ones and 7-on-7 periods during camp. Getting reps against the Colts defense will give him something different this week without pushing him beyond his current restrictions. Penix has said his goal is to be ready for Week 1, but the Falcons have continued to let the medical staff determine his pace. Until he's cleared for full-team work, there is still another significant step to take in his return.
Source: Marc Raimondi
Source: Marc Raimondi