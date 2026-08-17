D'Andre Swift a Middle-Round Value in an Ascending Offense
Kyle Monangai (knee), Swift topped 1,000 rushing yards for the second time in his career while tying his high mark of ten total touchdowns. Monangai left Sunday's practice with a knee injury, and while it's not believed to be overly serious, his absence serves as a reminder that any time missed could lead to a bell-cow role for Swift in what projects to be one of the highest-scoring offenses in the league. Currently being drafted as the RB22, Swift can meet expectations simply by performing to the level he always has, but with multiple avenues for further upside, he could prove to be one of the better values in the middle rounds of 2026 drafts.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller