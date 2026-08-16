Courtland Sutton Available at a Discount in Fantasy Drafts?
Courtland Sutton remains one of the team's top pass catchers heading into the 2026 season. He caught three passes for 60 yards in Week 1 of the preseason, operating as the No. 1 receiver with Jaylen Waddle (leg) sidelined. It's encouraging that Sutton played this well with Jarrett Stidham as his quarterback -- albeit in a preseason game -- because he should remain productive once Bo Nix (ankle) returns to the offense. Teaming up with Waddle could actually be advantageous for Sutton this year, because it could shift some of the opposing teams' cornerbacks away from him and onto the ex-Dolphin. The Waddle addition has drastically changed Sutton's price tag in redraft leagues, as he now carries an ADP of 72. That makes him a sixth-round pick and the 35th receiver off the board in drafts. There's value to be had, as Sutton still projects as a key pass-catching option in a very potent Broncos offense.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller