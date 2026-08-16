Raiders Sign Noah Brown to a One-Year Deal
Noah Brown to a one-year deal. Brown spent last season with the Commanders, but injuries limited him to just four games. During that span, he caught five of 10 targets for 83 yards and zero touchdowns. The veteran receiver reached his fantasy peak as the WR61 back in 2022, and his productivity has declined ever since. It's unlikely he'll return to his 2022 form in Vegas, so fantasy managers should avoid him in drafts. With that being said, he could immediately compete for a role in a relatively thin receiver room that is headlined by Jack Bech, Tre Tucker, Jalen Nailor, and Dont'e Thornton Jr.
Source: Las Vegas Raiders
Source: Las Vegas Raiders