Denny Hamlin Looking to Tie Kyle Busch with Six Richmond Wins

Aug 15, 2026, 3:36 PM ET
Kyle Busch was always one of the best race car drivers at Richmond Raceway, and Denny Hamlin is right there with him. Busch got to victory lane six times in his career at this track, and Hamlin is close behind him, with five so far in 37 attempts. Can he tie the sure Hall of Famer this weekend? Denny will roll off the starting grid from 14th-place when the Cook Out 400 goes green this weekend, and the No. 11 Toyota was strong in practice, ranking seventh-fastest in 30-lap average. Hamlin finished 10th in this race one year ago and has finished first or second in six of his last nine starts at this track as well. He should, no doubt, be strong again on Saturday night. As far as DFS goes, Hamlin makes for an interesting tournament option, as he is the highest-priced driver on the slate ($11.5K) and may be under-owned due to daily fantasy players targeting some of the more obvious plays in that price range. Hamlin has Place Differential upside and some dominator potential, though, so don't fade him by any means. --Jordan McAbeeSource: FOX Sports