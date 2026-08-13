Micah Parsons Hopes to Return in Week 6 Against Dallas

Aug 13, 2026, 6:57 PM ET
The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that Green Bay Packers All-Pro pass-rusher Micah Parsons (knee) is targeting Week 6 against his former team, the Dallas Cowboys, for his 2026 debut after suffering a torn ACL and meniscus last December. The Packers have a very strict nine-month rule for players returning from ACL injuries, and it's not realistic for Parsons to return until around Week 5 or 6, especially since he's also recovering from a torn meniscus in his knee. The 27-year-old five-time Pro Bowler will open the regular season on the Physically Unable to Perform list, which will require him to miss at least the first four games of the year. When healthy, Parsons is a game-wrecker against opposing offenses. After Green Bay acquired him from the Cowboys before the start of the 2025 season, he went on to record 41 tackles (19 solo), 12.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, 27 QB hits, and two forced fumbles in 14 games before his season-ending knee injury. Even with the possibility of missing the first five games in 2026, Parsons will have plenty of stash appeal in IDP fantasy leagues.--Keith HernandezSource: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport