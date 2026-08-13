Brock Purdy Won't Play in Preseason Opener on Thursday
Brock Purdy will not play in the team's preseason opener on Thursday against the Tennessee Titans, according to Vic Tafur and Matt Barrows of The Athletic. It doesn't make much sense for Mac Jones to play either, although Jones has not been very sharp during training camp. Kurtis Rourke, who could be the backup in 2027 if Jones isn't around, figures to see most of the playing time on Thursday night. Adrian Martinez also figures to see extensive work against Tennessee, especially if Jones is held out. Even though the 26-year-old Purdy has already lost receiver Ricky Pearsall (knee) for the entire 2026 season, the former seventh-rounder from Iowa State should be primed for a bounce-back campaign in head coach Kyle Shanahan's offense after suiting up for only nine games in 2025 due to a turf-toe injury. Purdy will have more QB1 upside in his fifth NFL season if rookie second-round receiver De'Zhaun Stribling can step up as a big-play wideout across from veteran Mike Evans. Fantasy managers should be targeting Purdy as a low-end QB1/high-end QB2 in 2026.
Source: The Athletic - Vic Tafur and Matt Barrows
Source: The Athletic - Vic Tafur and Matt Barrows