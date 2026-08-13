Barion Brown Draws Comparison to Former Saints Wideout
Barion Brown received a pretty notable comparison from Chris Olave on Thursday. According to Erin Summers, Olave said Brown reminds him a lot of former Saints receiver Rashid Shaheed, adding that the two are "basically the same player." Brown came to New Orleans as a sixth-round pick after finishing his college career with 175 catches for 2,060 yards and 12 touchdowns. His return work stands out even more. Brown averaged 29.4 yards on 65 kickoff returns and took six of them for touchdowns, an SEC career record. He has also been making plays as a receiver in camp, with Kellen Moore praising his progress earlier this month and the Saints noting that Brown was on the receiving end of several deep balls early in camp. New Orleans has plenty of competition at receiver, including Chris Olave, first-round pick Jordyn Tyson, Devaughn Vele and fourth-round pick Bryce Lance. Brown may not have an immediate redraft role, but he is giving dynasty managers something to watch.
Source: Erin Summers
Source: Erin Summers