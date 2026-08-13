Jordyn Tyson Suffers Minor Hamstring Injury on Thursday
Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) suffered what is believed to be a minor hamstring injury in training camp practice on Thursday, according to Nick Underhill and Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football. It's not a serious injury for Tyson, but it's also not ideal as he looks to gear up for his first NFL season. The 22-year-old also had his reps managed during the offseason program due to a hamstring issue that occurred before the NFL Draft in April. The Arizona State alum had an injury-plagued collegiate career as well, so this is definitely not ideal news with the regular season around a month away. If healthy, Tyson is expected to carve out a role as the Saints' WR2 in his first NFL campaign behind Chris Olave in an up-tempo offense under head coach Kellen Moore, giving Tyson plenty of fantasy value in Year 1. But given his injury history and the fact that he lost valuable developmental reps this offseason, fantasy managers in redraft leagues should consider him more of an upside WR3/flex target than a strong WR2 choice in upcoming drafts.
Source: NewOrleans.Football - Nick Underhill
Source: NewOrleans.Football - Nick Underhill