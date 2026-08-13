Jordan Mason's Solid Summer Continues
Jordan Mason has been lauded throughout training camp as an offensive standout, and on a Wednesday practice in which the running game was clicking, he was once again credited with the play of the day by team writer Rob Kleifield. Taking advantage of perfectly executed blocking against the second-team defense, he showed off some burst and ran untouched for a long score. The 230-pounder also displayed physicality and balance on a big gain against the starting defense. On a day when Mason and Aaron Jones Sr. were listed as co-starters on the Vikings' first unofficial depth chart, both players were credited by Kleifield with productive outings. Ever a standout pass-catcher, Jones is now 31 years old, and there is at least some expectation that the two backs could settle into clearly defined roles for 2026, with Mason the between-the-tackles bruiser and Jones as more of a passing-downs specialist, potentially providing fantasy managers with matchup-based clues on when to lean on either. Gaining steam throughout training camp, Mason has risen to RB36 by current ADP.
Source: Rob Kleifield
Source: Rob Kleifield