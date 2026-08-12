Haywood Highsmith Waived by Suns
Haywood Highsmith. The 3-and-D wing had $1 million partially guaranteed on his roughly $3 million salary for 2026-27, which Phoenix will carry unless another team claims him on waivers. The Suns added Highsmith in February after Brooklyn released him, but an August right knee meniscal tear and surgery wiped out most of his season. He appeared in seven regular-season games for Phoenix, logging 91 total minutes. Highsmith owns career averages of 5.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 37.9 percent shooting from three across six seasons. He remains off the fantasy radar.
Source: Michael Scotto
Source: Michael Scotto