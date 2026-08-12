Justin Thomas Begins Push for Tour Championship This Week in Memphis

Aug 12, 2026, 9:00 AM ET
Coming off the bench late to begin the year after dealing with back surgery in the offseason, Justin Thomas finds himself in the top 40 on the FedEx Cup, going 14-for-15 on made cuts and finishing inside the top 25 in nine of them. He should make it to next week's event as well, barring the fact that he doesn't lay an egg at TPC Southwind. However, he still has some work to do to make it to East Lake. The approach play has suffered as of late, losing strokes or breaking even in four of his last seven starts. The positive thing is that he's finding more fairways than he's used to, which should really help him at a course that forces players to find the short grass to stay competitive. The 33-year-old isn't in dire straits yet, but he might as well be. If his iron play returns to some level of form, he'll be a decent--though underwhelming--DFS option, but may also be too expensive for many to pull the trigger.--Todd McGillSource: Data Golf