Rory McIlroy Returns to FedEx St. Jude Championship

Aug 11, 2026, 1:14 AM ET
Rory McIlroy finished tied for 40th at The Open Championship last month and will now focus on preparing for this week's FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. So far this season, McIlroy has one win, eight top-25 finishes, and no missed cuts in 14 starts. As a reminder, McIlroy skipped last year's FedEx St. Jude Championship because he was guaranteed to advance to the BMW Championship. He finished tied for 68th in the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship and tied for third in 2023. Over the past 12 months, McIlroy ranks in the 51st percentile in greens in regulation on approach shots from 150-200 yards in the fairway. This is important because over 41% of approach shots at last year's FedEx St. Jude Championship came from this distance.--Ian Christenson - RotoBallerSource: Data Golf