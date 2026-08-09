Magic Add Josh Broghamer to Sean Sweeney's Staff
Cooper Flagg during Summer League in 2025, and ran Flagg's pregame workouts during the reigning Rookie of the Year's debut season. He also reunites with former Mavericks assistant Popeye Jones, who is already on Sweeney's staff in Orlando. There is no immediate fantasy impact here. Flagg remains the franchise piece in Dallas, while Orlando's young core could benefit more from Broghamer's developmental background over time than from any short-term rotation shift.
Source: Marc Stein
Source: Marc Stein