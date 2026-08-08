Coby White Steps Into Bigger Role With Hornets
Coby White is moving into a larger role after an offseason reset, and he told Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer that the reshaped roster can "surprise a lot of people." With LaMelo Ball traded to Minnesota and Miles Bridges sent to Phoenix, White should have a clearer path to lead-guard minutes after averaging 15.6 points, 3.0 assists, and 2.0 threes in 19.3 minutes across 21 games with Charlotte last season. Naz Reid gives him a skilled pick-and-pop partner, while Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale add spacing around him. White's fantasy case is built on points, threes, and a potential assist bump if the Hornets fully hand him the offense.
Source: Roderick Boone
Source: Roderick Boone