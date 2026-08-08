Mavericks Hold Off on Klay Thompson Buyout
Klay Thompson is not currently discussing a buyout with the team, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints. Dallas is open to trading the four-time champion, but a buyout is not in play for now. Thompson is entering the final season of his deal at roughly $17.5 million, making him an easier trade chip than a long-term salary. The 36-year-old averaged a career-low 11.7 points in 21.7 minutes last season while still hitting 38.3 percent from three. He remains only a narrow fantasy target for threes, and his value likely depends on whether Dallas finds a trade.
Source: Brett Siegel
Source: Brett Siegel