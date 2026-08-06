Anthony Davis Sets Extension Timeline
Anthony Davis will wait until roughly the first 20 games of the season before deciding whether to sign a long-term extension, according to Evan Sidery, citing Shams Charania. Davis is eligible for a four-year deal worth around $275 million, but his health and Washington's early competitiveness are major swing factors. The 10-time All-Star has not played for the Wizards since arriving from Dallas at the trade deadline and appeared in just 20 games last season, averaging 20.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.7 blocks. He remains an elite per-game fantasy option, but the injury risk and possible title-contender preference keep his floor shaky.
Source: Evan Sidery
Source: Evan Sidery