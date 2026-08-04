Rasmus Hojgaard Looks to Retain Momentum at Wyndham Championship

Aug 4, 2026, 10:50 AM ET
It took until the penultimate event of the regular season for Rasmus Hojgaard to finish inside the top five this season, but it's better late than never. His week in Detroit felt mundane for the first couple of days before the 25-year-old went crazy in round three, shooting a nine-under 61. It was the third consecutive day that score had been posted by someone, but he was the only one who nearly won the tournament because of it. His length off the tee was a great advantage to have, but it was the nearly seven and a half strokes he gained on the greens that were the difference. He'll hope to continue that this week at Sedgefield CC, but the accuracy woes that plague him are more concerning here. The Dane is hitting less than 50% of fairways this season and ranks 102nd in strokes gained on approach (-0.046). That alone makes him a scary option, even with his bright week up north.--Todd McGillSource: PGA Tour