Kings May Showcase Zach LaVine
Zach LaVine should remain a featured part of the offense rather than ceding minutes to younger players like Nique Clifford and Emanuel Sharp, former Kings coach and executive Jerry Reynolds told Frankie Cartoscelli of Sactown Sports. Reynolds' logic is that strong production could rebuild LaVine's trade value before the deadline, while his $49 million expiring deal can simply come off the books after the season. LaVine, 31, exercised that player option after right-hand surgery ended his 2025-26 campaign at 19.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 39.0 percent from three across 39 games. For fantasy, a showcase role would protect his points-and-threes appeal, though the injury recovery, youth movement, and possible trade keep some risk attached.
Source: Frankie Cartoscelli
Source: Frankie Cartoscelli