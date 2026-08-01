Tyrese Maxey Aims for Team USA Debut
Tyrese Maxey wants to play for Team USA at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, per Evan Sidery. Maxey, 25, has not suited up for the national team, but he would be 27 by the next Olympics and fits as a prime-age scoring guard in a younger American backcourt mix. He is coming off his first All-NBA season after averaging career highs of 28.3 points, 6.6 assists, 1.9 steals, and 3.1 three-pointers across 70 games. The Olympic note is not a fantasy factor, but it reinforces Maxey's rise. His scoring, assists, steals, threes, and free-throw percentage keep him firmly in the early-round fantasy conversation.
Source: Evan Sidery
Source: Evan Sidery