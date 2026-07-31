Nets Could Extend Michael Porter Jr.
Michael Porter Jr. a long-term extension. They could raise his 2026-2027 salary to $45.3 million and add four additional seasons to his contract. Porter is entering the final year of his deal and is coming off a career-year with the Nets. He averaged a career-high 24.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 3.0 assists across 32.5 minutes per game in 52 contests. The 28-year-old is going to set himself up for a hefty payday if he puts together similar stats again in 2026. The Nets would be smart to lock up Porter now, assuming they believe he's going to be a key piece to the future of this roster.
Source: Yossi Gozlan
Source: Yossi Gozlan