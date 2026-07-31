Bulls, Pelicans Remain Interested in Bennedict Mathurin
Bennedict Mathurin. The Los Angeles Clippers tendered a qualifying offer to Mathurin, so they do retain his restricted rights. The Clippers intend to keep Mathurin, but that hasn't slowed teams down from showing interest. He averaged 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists across 28.0 minutes per game in 26 games with the Clippers this past season. There seems to be a handful of suitors for Mathurin, but the Clippers are unlikely to let him leave. We'll see if the Pelicans or Bulls make an offer to Mathurin this offseason.
Source: Marc Stein
Source: Marc Stein