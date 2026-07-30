Chris Brazzell II to Undergo Season-Ending Knee Surgery
Chris Brazzell II (knee) will undergo season-ending surgery on his left knee, a league source with knowledge of the situation told Joseph Person of The Athletic. The Panthers initially planned to go with a non-surgical path for Brazzell's moderate LCL tear, which would have kept him out for two months. But after receiving a second opinion, they have decided to do what's best for the young wideout's long-term health. The University of Tennessee product injured his knee during 7-on-7 drills in training camp practice on Wednesday. It's a tough break for the 6-foot-4 pass-catcher, as he entered camp with a realistic chance to unseat Xavier Legette for WR3 duties in 2026 behind Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker. Legette will now obviously be the favorite for the No. 3 receiver job, although he could face competition from David Moore and John Metchie III, who played with quarterback Bryce Young at Alabama. Fantasy managers can avoid Brazzell now in all single-year leagues.
Source: The Athletic - Joseph Person
Source: The Athletic - Joseph Person