Dontayvion Wicks Makes Play of the Day, Emerging as No. 2 WR
Dontayvion Wicks made the play of the day in training camp practice on Thursday and is quickly emerging as the team's No. 2 wideout behind DeVonta Smith now that A.J. Brown is gone, according to Jeff Neiburg of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Quarterback Jalen Hurts made an impressive throw across his body deep down the field to Wicks, who jumped over defensive backs Cole Wisniewski and Jakorian Bennett to make the 40-plus-yard catch. Wicks is among the early camp risers in terms of fantasy football stock after the Eagles acquired him from the Green Bay Packers in the offseason. The 25-year-old former fifth-rounder from Virginia never had more than 581 receiving yards or 39 receptions in his three years in Green Bay, although he has averaged 12.3 yards per catch and had nine total touchdowns in his first two seasons in the NFL. Wicks was also always part of a jumbled WR room with the Packers. In Philly, it appears he could be locked into the WR2 role, which would afford him a much better target rate while seeing the field more often in a new offense that is looking to rebound in a major way. Wicks is shaping up as an interesting late-round fantasy sleeper at WR in 2026.
Source: The Philadelphia Inquirer - Jeff Neiburg
Source: The Philadelphia Inquirer - Jeff Neiburg