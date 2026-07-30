Commanders Have Big Expectations for Chig Okonkwo
Chig Okonkwo, who signed a three-year, $27 million deal after four seasons with the Titans. "He's an outstanding receiver," Peters told the gathered media. "He's outstanding in the pass game. He's great after the catch, and he's also a really good blocker." Outside of veteran wide receiver Terry McLaurin, the Commanders lack proven pass-catchers, allowing Okonkwo to step into an important role and earn early targets, with Peters emphasizing some of the unique abilities he brings to the offense. "He provides a lot of versatility in where he can line up and what he can do for us and when he gets the ball in his hands. And then he's pretty magical." Okonkwo has caught at least 50 passes in each of the past three seasons, and with a chance to see the highest target total of his young career, he could prove to be one of the best values at the position as RotoBaller's TE19.
Source: Zach Selby
Source: Zach Selby