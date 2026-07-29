Roman Wilson Seeing Most of the WR3 Reps
Roman Wilson saw the bulk of the reps as the WR3 during Wednesday's first training camp session. DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. will remain on top of the depth chart, but it appears the WR3 is open for grabs. Wilson seems to have the edge to begin training camp. It won't be easy, as second-round pick Germie Bernard should also be making a push for the WR3 to start the season. Wilson put together a 12-catch season in 2025, but the Steelers have faith that he can still be a reliable contributor. He could be worth stashing in deep leagues just in case Metcalf or Pittman miss time.
Source: New York Times
Source: New York Times