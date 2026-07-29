Jaydon Blue Flashing Early in Camp, Remains in Competition for No. 2 Role
Jaydon Blue has flashed early in training camp this summer and had one of the highlights of the first day of practice on Wednesday, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic. "My speed is what I'm best at. Once I get in the open field and it's one-on-one, I don't think anyone in this league can stand a chance," Blue said. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer said back in June that the 22-year-old Blue has been "night and day" in terms of his performance this year compared to last year. Javonte Williams is Dallas' clear RB1 after a career year in his first year with the Cowboys in 2025, but the RB2 job is up for grabs, and based on Blue's strong work so far, he may very well be the favorite. The former fifth-rounder from the University of Texas could never get his legs under him in a trying rookie campaign, as he had only 38 rushing attempts for 129 yards and a touchdown while adding one catch for five yards in five games played. Blue is battling with Malik Davis and Phil Mafah for the RB2 role this summer, with his elite speed giving him a leg up. The time is now for Blue to make his move.
Source: The Athletic - Jon Machota
Source: The Athletic - Jon Machota