Tucker Kraft Expects to Come Off PUP List "Very Soon"
Tucker Kraft (knee) said he will "probably come off the PUP here very soon," according to Ryan Wood of the USA Today Sports Network. The Packers placed Kraft on the Physically Unable to Perform list to open training camp as he continues to rehab from a torn ACL that he suffered in Week 9 of last season. General manager Brian Gutekunst said on Wednesday that Week 1 of the 2026 regular season is "very much a possibility" for Kraft, especially if he rejoins the team at practice soon. The 25-year-old former third-rounder in 2023 from South Dakota State was one of the top players at his position before his season-ending knee injury in 2025, and he's poised for a breakout campaign in 2026 once he's back to full speed. Kraft had 32 catches for 489 yards and six touchdowns on 44 targets through only eight games last year. Despite coming off a serious knee injury, RotoBaller has Kraft ranked as its No. 5 fantasy TE as he heads into Year 4. The Packers are going to be cautious with Kraft once he returns to the field, and they could also make him the league's highest-paid tight end before the start of the regular season.
Source: USA Today Sports Network - Ryan Wood
Source: USA Today Sports Network - Ryan Wood