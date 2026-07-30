LeQuint Allen Jr. Continues to Make Noise in Jaguars Backfield
LeQuint Allen Jr. has been a name to watch early in the team's training camp practices, and he had another explosive run on Thursday while stiff-arming a defender, according to Jaguars beat writer Travis Holmes. Keep in mind that Chris Rodriguez Jr. (foot) is being limited to individual drills early in camp after having foot surgery and missing the entire offseason program. Still, the 21-year-old Allen's work so far this summer is noteworthy as he works to be the team's primary pass-catching option on third downs in Year 2. After he was selected in the seventh round from Syracuse last year, Allen found little work behind Travis Etienne Jr. and Bhayshul Tuten, carrying the ball 23 times for 94 yards and zero touchdowns in 17 regular-season games (one start). He added 10 receptions for 54 yards. Allen is unlikely to do much as a pure runner as the RB3, but he could offer some deep-league PPR appeal in a larger role in an ascending Jaguars offense. Fantasy managers in standard-sized 12-team leagues can likely leave Allen to the waiver wire to begin the 2026 season.
Source: Travis Holmes
Source: Travis Holmes