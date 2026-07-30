Chris Rodriguez Jr. Expected to be Ready for Week 1, Jaguars Easing him in
Chris Rodriguez Jr. (foot) suffered a foot injury on the first day of the offseason program in the spring, keeping him out for all of organized team activities and minicamp after he required surgery. Rodriguez was cleared for the start of training camp, but he only took part in individual drills on Wednesday and was held out of team work. Sports Illustrated's John Shipley writes that the Jaguars are taking things "nice and slow" with their big offseason addition to the backfield. The plan is for the Jaguars to ease C-Rod back in and have him ready to go for the Week 1 regular-season opener against the Cleveland Browns. His absence has allowed Bhayshul Tuten to get all the work with the first-team offense, and he's looked great. Still, the Jags plan is for Rodriguez to be a key piece of their ground game in 2026, and it helps his cause that he has history with head coach Liam Coen from his days at Kentucky in college. He's coming off a strong season in Washington -- 112 rushes for career highs in rushing yards (500) and rushing touchdowns (six) in 13 games -- but he's never been a true lead back in the NFL, and that won't happen in Jacksonville, either. Tuten has a leg up to lead the backfield in touches, with C-Rod competing for a change-of-pace role with third-down pass-catcher LeQuint Allen Jr. Rodriguez should be considered more of an RB3/flex going into his first year in Duval.
Source: Sports Illustrated - John Shipley
Source: Sports Illustrated - John Shipley