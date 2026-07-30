TreVeyon Henderson Still Developing in Pass Protection
TreVeyon Henderson with an opportunity to show growth as a pass protector. Ahead of the session, head coach Mike Vrabel praised veteran Rhamondre Stevenson for his blitz pickup and noted that Henderson continues to develop in that area. Henderson led the Patriots with 987 rushing yards as a rookie, but during the team's four-game post-season run to the Super Bowl, Stevenson saw more than twice as many total snaps, with the coaching staff valuing his reliability in pass protection. If Henderson can show meaningful improvement in that area in year two, he could make himself difficult to remove from the field, with his big-play ability then giving him as high a fantasy ceiling as any player going outside the opening rounds of 2026 drafts.
Source: Andrew Callahan
Source: Andrew Callahan