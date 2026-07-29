Micah Parsons "Unlikely" to Come Off PUP List During Training Camp

Jul 29, 2026, 11:33 PM ET
Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst isn't officially closing the door on All-Pro pass-rusher Micah Parsons (knee) coming off the Physically Unable to Perform list during training camp, but he said it's "unlikely" that it will happen, according to Ryan Wood of USA Today Sports Network. The Packers are planning to err on the patient side with their investment in Parsons. If the 27-year-old five-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro remains on the PUP list when Week 1 of the regular season rolls around, he'd be required to miss at least the first four weeks. Green Bay sent multiple first-rounders to the Dallas Cowboys and defensive tackle Kenny Clark for Parsons before the start of last season, and he was as advertised through 14 games for the Packers before suffering a season-ending torn ACL late in December against the Denver Broncos. He had 12.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and 27 QB hits, and Parsons has 65 total sacks in his five NFL seasons. Even if the former 12th overall pick by Dallas misses the beginning of the 2026 season, he'll be stash-worthy in all IDP fantasy leagues.--Keith HernandezSource: USA Today Sports Network - Ryan Wood