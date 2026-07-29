C.J. Stroud, Texans Not Close to a Contract Extension
C.J. Stroud as their franchise signal-caller remains strong, but the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that the two sides are not close on a contract extension. Stroud had his fifth-year option picked up by Houston in April, and he has two years remaining on his rookie contract. Both sides seem comfortable kicking the can down the road as far as a contract extension, and Rapoport adds that the fact that extension talks are even happening backs up the Texans' position that Stroud is their unquestioned long-term plan at QB. The Texans probably are in no rush to lock up the 24-year-old former second overall pick in 2023 from Ohio State after he regressed in 2025 in his third year in the league, especially in the team's playoff loss to the New England Patriots. All reports are that Stroud is locked in and has made great strides towards a bounce-back in his fourth NFL season, but ultimately, his success in 2026 could come down to whether the offensive line can protect him. Stroud threw for 4,000-plus yards, 23 touchdowns, and only five picks in 15 regular-season starts as a rookie, so he has it in him. In two-QB superflex leagues, his lowered cost is enticing if you're betting on a bounce-back. RotoBaller has him ranked as the No. 23 fantasy QB, right behind Sam Darnold.
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport