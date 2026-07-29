Cam Ward Thinks he has Improved Going into Year 2
Cam Ward thinks he has improved as he heads into his second year in the NFL in 2026, according to Jim Wyatt of the team's official website. "I am the same person," Ward said. "But I think I have become a better football player. I think that has been the biggest thing that I have changed. But I am the same person, keep the same routine. A lot of stuff has helped me get to this point, so there is no big thing to change." After the Titans used the first overall pick on Ward last year, he threw for 3,169 yards, 15 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in his rookie campaign, with a passer rating of 80.3. It was definitely an up-and-down year with plenty of growing pains, but Ward showed improvements in the final few weeks, and he's expected to take the next step under new offensive coordinator Brian Daboll in 2026. The 24-year-old is showing more situational awareness and confidence, and he'll have more receiving weapons in rookie first-rounder Carnell Tate and Wan'Dale Robinson. Ward is a low-end QB2 with upside, but he'll have to prove himself in Year 2 to land on the fantasy radar of those in single-QB, 12-team formats.
Source: TennesseeTitans.com - Jim Wyatt
Source: TennesseeTitans.com - Jim Wyatt