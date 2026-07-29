Luke Musgrave Could be Dealing With Long-Term Neck Injury
Luke Musgrave (neck) is dealing with a neck injury, and the team is proceeding cautiously while trying to determine if it's a long-term injury, according to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. The Packers tend to be extra cautious with neck injuries, meaning it's unlikely that the 25-year-old will come off the Physically Unable to Perform list during training camp anytime soon. Fellow TE Tucker Kraft (knee) is also on the PUP list to start camp after tearing his ACL in Week 9 of last year, but all indications are that he should be ready to practice sooner rather than later. Musgrave failed to take advantage of Kraft's knee injury in 2025, catching 24 of his 31 targets for 252 yards and zero touchdowns in 17 regular-season games (10 starts), and the former second-rounder in 2023 from Oregon State has found the end zone just once in his three NFL seasons. Even if Musgrave is ready for the 2026 regular-season opener in early September, he'll be off the fantasy radar in all redraft formats as long as Kraft is active as well.
Source: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel - Tom Silverstein
Source: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel - Tom Silverstein