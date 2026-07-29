Xavier Legette Favored for Panthers' WR3 Role
Xavier Legette now has the inside track on the No. 3 role after rookie Chris Brazzell II suffered a moderate LCL tear in his left knee and is expected to miss up to eight weeks, according to Joe Person. Person reported that the new injury is believed to be unrelated to the knee soreness that kept Brazzell out of practice Sunday and Tuesday. With Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker established atop the depth chart, Legette is now positioned ahead of David Moore and John Metchie III for the next spot. The 25-year-old caught 35 passes for 363 yards and three touchdowns in 15 games last season after recording 49 receptions for 497 yards and four scores as a rookie. Legette has also made several notable catches early in camp, including a red-zone touchdown Sunday. Brazzell's absence removes the most prominent challenger to Legette's role, but the former first-round pick still must turn the opportunity into more consistent production before becoming a dependable fantasy option.
Source: Joe Person
Source: Joe Person