Draymond Green Staying in Golden State
Draymond Green to a new contract on Tuesday. The two sides have agreed to a one-year, $27.7 million deal for the upcoming 2026-2027 season. Green declined his player option and entered free agency, likely to give the team extra money to pursue LeBron James. Now that James has signed with the Philadelphia 76ers, Green heads back to the Warriors on a deal worth the same as his player option. Green is entering his age-36 season and is showing signs of regression. He averaged 8.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.5 assists across 27.5 minutes per game in 68 contests last season. He could see a reduced role, but he should still be a significant part of the Warriors' rotation.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania