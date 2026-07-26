Mario Hezonja Returns to NBA With Cavaliers

Jul 26, 2026, 9:05 PM ET
The Cleveland Cavaliers and forward Mario Hezonja have agreed to a one-year, $2.8 million deal, per Shams Charania of ESPN. A former No. 5 overall pick who last played in the NBA in 2019-20, Hezonja rebuilt his stock overseas, earning 2025-26 Liga ACB MVP honors while averaging 17.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.0 steals while shooting 36.6 percent from three. He gives Cleveland a scoring, floor-spacing wing off the bench after the team missed out on LeBron James
. Still, his production won't fully translate behind Cleveland's higher-usage guards, leaving him a deep-league flier whose value hinges on carving out rotation minutes.--Brian DailisanSource: Shams Charania