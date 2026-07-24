Heat Could Consider Adding Bradley Beal
Bradley Beal, according to the Miami Herald. The Heat are searching for alternative options after missing out on the LeBron James sweepstakes. Beal is an unrestricted free agent after opting out of his $5.5 million player option with the Los Angeles Clippers. He's not the same player that he was during his time with the Washington Wizards. Beal could still be a productive scoring option off the bench, but his overall upside is limited.
Source: Miami Herald
Source: Miami Herald