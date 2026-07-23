Alec Pierce Expected to be Limited in Camp After Ankle Surgery
Alec Pierce (ankle) is expected to be limited for some, if not all, of training camp this summer after having offseason ankle surgery in late March, per Stephen Holder of ESPN. There's still plenty of time for him to get up to speed for the regular-season opener, though, and Pierce is "preparing to ascend to the No. 1 receiver role" after the Colts traded Michael Pittman Jr. to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Holder adds that it's "an inopportune time for Pierce to be out of the lineup," especially when considering starting QB Daniel Jones (Achilles) is also recovering from a torn Achilles tendon late last year. With Adonai Mitchell no longer in town either, Josh Downs figures to operate as the Colts' top receiver, with Ashton Dulin, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, and rookie Deion Burks behind him. Pierce will no doubt have a bigger role on offense in 2026 if he's healthy after leading the NFL in yards per catch in each of the last two seasons, but his ankle injury could give fantasy managers pause in taking him as an upside WR3/flex in 2026 as he heads into his fifth NFL season.
Source: ESPN.com - Stephen Holder
Source: ESPN.com - Stephen Holder