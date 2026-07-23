Mack Hollins an Important Role Player with Little Fantasy Value
Mack Hollins has a special relationship with his current offensive coordinator, as the two most productive seasons of his career have come with Josh McDaniels calling plays. Hollins caught a career-high 57 passes for 690 yards in 2022 with the Las Vegas Raiders, and added another 46 grabs for 550 yards in last season's reunion in New England. While his physicality and knack for coming up big in the clutch have made him a vital piece of McDaniels' offenses, even at his best, he has rarely been a reliable fantasy contributor, and with the Patriots receiver room seeing a massive influx of talent ahead of 2026, he's unlikely to hold onto the role that saw him lead all New England receivers in snaps per game a season ago. An important role player and one of the bigger personalities in the league, Hollins is unlikely to factor into many weekly fantasy decisions in his tenth year in the league, and he is RotoBaller's WR92.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller