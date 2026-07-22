Emmett Johnson has Interesting Handcuff Value
Emmett Johnson could be a sneaky stash option for fantasy managers this season. The Chiefs selected the Nebraska running back in the fourth-round of this year's draft. The expectation is that the rookie back is going to compete for the backup role with Brashard Smith and Emari Demercado. The Chiefs signed Kenneth Walker III to be the workhorse back in Kansas City for years to come. His presence is going to diminish Johnson's overall upside. It's noteworthy that Walker has only played one full season since making his debut in 2022. Fantasy managers should view Johnson as an interesting handcuff candidate give Walker's injury history. The rookie back is certainly someone to look at in the middle rounds of dynasty rookie drafts.
Source: Pro Football Reference
Source: Pro Football Reference